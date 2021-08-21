Infants, children being rescued in Afghanistan seen in gripping photos

As thousands of Afghans attempted to evacuate from the capital of Kabul, images began to surface of the most vulnerable amid the chaos of the Taliban takeover.

Photos showed U.S. military service members interacting with Afghan children, holding anxious infants and providing water.

It has been a long week in the Middle Eastern city where the U.S. has been working to help Afghans in the fallout of the U.S. military's withdrawal from the country.

About 13,000 evacuees have been airlifted out of Afghanistan to date, according to the Pentagon.

Ramstein Air Base in Germany also saw its first round of evacuees. Evacuation flights had resumed Friday after a pause of 6-7 hours that the Pentagon said stemmed from "no room" being available in Qatar, where flights had been going, officials said.

One photo in particular seemed to receive heightened attention online. It showed a small boy wrapped in a jacket belonging to Airman First Class Nicolas Baron.

In tweeting the photo, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. said: "To the outstanding Airmen who have worked tirelessly and selflessly over the last several days evacuating Afghans, Americans and the vulnerable, I want to personally thank you for your sacrifices and applaud your bravery."

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report, as well as The Associated Press.