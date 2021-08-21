Expand / Collapse search
Afghanistan
Published

Infants, children being rescued in Afghanistan seen in gripping photos

Photos show US military service members interacting with Afghan children, holding infants and providing water.

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
As thousands of Afghans attempted to evacuate from the capital of Kabul, images began to surface of the most vulnerable amid the chaos of the Taliban takeover.

Photos showed U.S. military service members interacting with Afghan children, holding anxious infants and providing water. 

Evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport by SSgt Victor Mancilla (Department of Defense)

It has been a long week in the Middle Eastern city where the U.S. has been working to help Afghans in the fallout of the U.S. military's withdrawal from the country.

About 13,000 evacuees have been airlifted out of Afghanistan to date, according to the Pentagon. 

(Department of Defense)

Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan (Department of Defense)

Ramstein Air Base in Germany also saw its first round of evacuees. Evacuation flights had resumed Friday after a pause of 6-7 hours that the Pentagon said stemmed from "no room" being available in Qatar, where flights had been going, officials said.

(Department of Defense)

A Marine with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) provides fresh water to a child during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 20. U.S. service members are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Ruiz).

Photo by Sgt. Samuel Ruiz (Department of Defense)

One photo in particular seemed to receive heightened attention online. It showed a small boy wrapped in a jacket belonging to Airman First Class Nicolas Baron.

In tweeting the photo, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. said: "To the outstanding Airmen who have worked tirelessly and selflessly over the last several days evacuating Afghans, Americans and the vulnerable, I want to personally thank you for your sacrifices and applaud your bravery."

Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report, as well as The Associated Press.

