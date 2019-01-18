Indian woman, 60, chased to her death off rooftop by gang of monkeys

A 60-year-old woman has died after falling off a terrace in India while being chased by a gang of monkeys.

Savitri Devi was sitting with her daughter-in-law Renu in Uttar Pradesh’s Balrampur district when they were attacked by the primates, local police said.

But as they both fled the terrifying assault, the pair fell off the terrace – a plunge which killed Savitri “on the spot”, reports The Times of India.

Renu was rushed to hospital with serious injuries, according to reports.

It is not clear the distance the pair fell from the terrace or Savitri's exact cause of death.

This is the third death caused by monkeys in Uttar Pradesh in the last three months.

