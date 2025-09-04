Israel takes 40% of Gaza City with eyes on military rule in forceful new offensive

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israel has 40% control of Gaza City as the Israel Defense Forces are now preparing to seize the entire area, an Israeli military spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin told reporters at a news briefing that his forces had already secured large neighborhoods in its latest offensive.

"We continue to damage Hamas’ infrastructure," he said before adding: "Today we hold 40% of the territory of Gaza City."

"We will continue to operate until all the war’s objectives are achieved. First and foremost, the return of the hostages and the dismantling of Hamas’ rule," he added.

Last week, Israel declared Gaza City in the north a combat zone, with some districts designated red zones, urging Palestinians to leave.

Senior officials warned that military rule may be imposed and Palestinians were told to evacuate to the south, with some of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition partners pushing for a permanent Israeli settlement in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Gaza health officials said at least 53 Palestinians were killed Thursday, most in Gaza City, as Israeli forces pressed deeper into eastern suburbs.

Residents reported heavy bombardments in Zeitoun, Sabra, Tuffah and Shejaia while tanks advanced into Sheikh Radwan, northwest of the city center, crushing homes and setting fires in encampments.

Mahmoud Bassal, spokesperson for Gaza’s civil emergency service, said the bombardment destroyed four buildings in what he described as a "fire belt" targeting civilians.

"Even if Israel issues warnings, there are no places that can accommodate the people," he said.

On the evacuations, Israeli officials say 70,000 people have fled Gaza City so far, though Palestinian authorities contend far fewer have left, with tens of thousands still in the path of advancing forces.

Israel launched its major Gaza City offensive on Aug. 10 under "Operation Gideon’s Chariots," deploying tens of thousands of reservists to fight together with its regular troops.

There are still 48 hostages believed to be held in Gaza.

Netanyahu initially said Israel would conquer all of Gaza after indirect talks with Hamas on a ceasefire and hostage release deal broke down in July.