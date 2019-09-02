Hurricane Dorian: Bahamas resident brings 97 dogs inside single home to protect them from storm

A Bahamas resident who runs a refuge for stray dogs says she has brought 97 of the pups inside of her home to protect them from Hurricane Dorian.

Chella Phillips, the manager of “The Voiceless Dogs of Nassau, Bahamas” – which works to pair the animals with rescue and adoption organizations in the U.S. -- has posted numerous photos on Facebook showing the rooms of her home packed with dogs of all sizes.

“97 dogs are inside my house and 79 of them are inside my master bedroom,” she wrote on Sunday. “It has been insane since last night, poop and piss non-stop but at least they are respecting my bed and nobody has dared to jump in.”

“Each island has an abundance of homeless dogs, my heart is so broken for the ones without a place to hide a CAT 5 monster and only God can protect them now,” Phillips added.

Dorian, which is now a Category 4 storm, reportedly caused an island-wide blackout after passing over New Providence, where Phillips’ organization is located.

Phillips says the refuge has cared for nearly 1,000 dogs since it opened four years ago.

"The dogs get vetted, vaccinated and from there they come to live at my refuge until I am able to find a rescue willing to help me with them in the States," its Facebook page says. "Countless homeless dogs have left the streets of Nassau and they are now enjoying life being loved and cared [for] by their families."