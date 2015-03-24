Human Rights Watch says dispersal of last year's Egypt sit-ins could be crime against humanity

next Image 1 of 2

The New-York based Human Rights Watch says that the mass killings in Egypt last summer that left hundreds dead likely amount to crimes against humanity and there should be an international commission of inquiry.

Tuesday's report based on a year-long investigation, calls for an inquiry into the role of the military chief at the time, Gen. Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, now the president, in the dispersal of the citizens protesting his removal of elected President Mohammed Morsi.

The report also calls for investigations into the senior military and security officers it holds responsible for the killings of 1,150 protesters in July and August last year, particularly the break up the sit-in in Cairo's Rabaah al-Adawiyah square.

HRW executives were barred from entering the country Monday to launch the report.