Hong Kong protester first to be charged under new security law is denied bail

A man caught carrying a sign with the message “Liberate Hong Kong” became the first person charged under its controversial new security law – and he has been denied bail, reports say.

Tong Ying-kit, 23, was arrested last week after video purportedly showed him driving his motorcycle into numerous police officers during a protest against the legislation imposed by China, according to Reuters.

The sign Tong had been holding during the demonstration ran afoul of the new law and he has been charged with inciting separatism and terrorism, the news agency added.

CHINA'S NEW HONG KONG SECURITY LAW EXPLAINED

Under the law, anyone in Hong Kong found guilty of secession, subversion or terrorism will now be sentenced to life in prison.

The list of offenses that could lead someone to be charged with a serious crime is wide-ranging, as the terrorism charge includes disrupting public transport, while the subversion charge includes preventing Chinese or Hong Kong government agencies from performing their duties, Sky News reports.

Tong showed up in court Monday in a wheelchair after being treated for injuries he suffered in the incident.

He was denied bail and will remain in custody until his next court date -- October 6, Reuters reports.