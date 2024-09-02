Hamas terrorists release footage of six slain hostages, promise to share 'last messages'

Hamas has released disturbing terrorist propaganda footage of six hostages who were abducted from Israel and recently found dead.

The video was reportedly posted on Hamas' Telegram account on Monday, according to the New York Post. Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Ori Danino, 25, Alex Lobanov, 32, Carmel Gat, 40, and Almog Sarusi, 27, were seen speaking in the video.

The hostages appeared gaunt in the disturbing black-and-white footage. Each one identified themselves, including Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli-American citizen who was abducted at the Re'im music festival massacre on Oct. 7.

The 23-year-old, who identified himself and said that he was a resident of Jerusalem, was missing part of his arm after a grenade attack.

"We Will Show Their Last Messages," the video was captioned.

All six hostages were discovered dead on Saturday during an Israel Defense Ministry (IDF) operation in tunnels below Rafah, a city on the Gaza Strip. The IDF believes they were killed shortly before Israeli soldiers arrived on the scene.

"According to our initial assessment, they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them," IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement over the weekend.

In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he was "shocked to the core by the terrible cold-blooded murder of six of our abductees."

"He who murders abductees - does not want a deal," the Israeli leader added. "We are in a difficult day. The heart of the entire nation was torn."

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.