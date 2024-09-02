Expand / Collapse search
Hamas terrorists release footage of six slain hostages, promise to share 'last messages'

The video promised to 'show their last messages'

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
Netanyahu vows Hamas will pay a heavy price for hostage deaths Video

Netanyahu vows Hamas will pay a heavy price for hostage deaths

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a press conference amid protests after Hamas' killing of six hostages.

Hamas has released disturbing terrorist propaganda footage of six hostages who were abducted from Israel and recently found dead.

The video was reportedly posted on Hamas' Telegram account on Monday, according to the New York Post. Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, Eden Yerushalmi, 24, Ori Danino, 25, Alex Lobanov, 32, Carmel Gat, 40, and Almog Sarusi, 27, were seen speaking in the video.

The hostages appeared gaunt in the disturbing black-and-white footage. Each one identified themselves, including Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli-American citizen who was abducted at the Re'im music festival massacre on Oct. 7.

The 23-year-old, who identified himself and said that he was a resident of Jerusalem, was missing part of his arm after a grenade attack.

FATHER OF ISRAELI-AMERICAN HOSTAGE PLEADS FOR DEAL 'WITH SATAN' BEFORE BIDEN, HARRIS ENTER SITUATION ROOM

Six Israeli hostages found dead in Gaza

American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 5 others 'brutally murdered' by Hamas right before rescue- IDF (Fox News)

"We Will Show Their Last Messages," the video was captioned.

All six hostages were discovered dead on Saturday during an Israel Defense Ministry (IDF) operation in tunnels below Rafah, a city on the Gaza Strip. The IDF believes they were killed shortly before Israeli soldiers arrived on the scene.

NETANYAHU MOURNS DEATHS OF SIX HOSTAGES RECOVERED IN GAZA, VOWS TO 'SETTLE ACCOUNTS' WITH HAMAS

Parade of mourners

Jonathan Polin (C-L) and Rachel Goldberg (C-R), parents of killed US-Israeli hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin whose body was recovered with five other hostages in Gaza, attend the funeral in Jerusalem on September 2, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.  (GIL COHEN-MAGEN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"According to our initial assessment, they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them," IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said in a statement over the weekend.

In a statement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he was "shocked to the core by the terrible cold-blooded murder of six of our abductees."

Protests calling for cease-fire in Israel

Protesters rally outside the Defence Ministry against the government and to show support for the hostages who were kidnapped during the deadly Oct. 7 attack, amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, in Tel Aviv, Israel September 1, 2024. (Reuters)

"He who murders abductees - does not want a deal," the Israeli leader added. "We are in a difficult day. The heart of the entire nation was torn." 

Fox News Digital's Landon Mion and Bradford Betz contributed to this report.

Andrea Margolis is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.