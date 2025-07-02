Hamas 'serious' about reaching ceasefire agreement but insists on long-standing demands

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hamas confirmed on Wednesday that it is "ready to accept" a ceasefire agreement with Israel, but did not endorse a 60-day pause put forward by President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Hamas official Taher al-Nunu said the terrorist organization is "ready to accept any initiative that clearly leads to the complete end to the war." Trump has increasingly pressured Israel and Hamas to accept a ceasefire, but the details of such an agreement still have not been worked out.

A Hamas delegation is expected to meet with Egyptian and Qatari mediators in Cairo on Wednesday to discuss Trump's proposal, according to an Egyptian official.

Hamas has previously said it was willing to release the remaining 50 hostages as part of a ceasefire agreement, though it has noted that fewer than half of the hostages are still alive. In return, however, Hamas demands that Israel fully withdraw from Gaza and end the war.

Meanwhile, Israel has said Hamas must surrender, disarm and exile itself from Gaza.

An Israeli official said the latest proposal calls for a 60-day deal that would include a partial Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and a surge in humanitarian aid to the territory. The mediators and the U.S. would provide assurances about talks to end the war, but Israel is not committing to that as part of the latest proposal, the official said.

Roughly 10 hostages would be released under the agreement.

Trump announced the ceasefire proposal in a Tuesday statement on social media.

"My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better – IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" he added.

"Israel is serious in its will to reach a hostage deal and ceasefire in Gaza," Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar said Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.