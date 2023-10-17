Expand / Collapse search
TERRORISM

Hamas is committing crimes against humanity and world must ‘act swiftly’ to stop them, law experts warn

Hundreds of law experts release statement accusing Palestinian terrorist group of carrying out war crimes

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
IDF solider describes 'horrific' atrocities seen in towns attacked by Hamas Video

IDF solider describes 'horrific' atrocities seen in towns attacked by Hamas

IDF special forces member Nimrod, who joined the fight after Hamas' attacks, describes the devastation he's seen in Israeli communities and addresses the U.S. response.

Hundreds of professors and self-described international law experts have published a joint statement calling on all countries of the world to "act swiftly" to prevent crimes against humanity from being carried out by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas

The statement, signed by academics from across the globe, also says, "The international community, including all states and relevant international organizations, must take all measures necessary to ensure immediate release of all hostages held by Hamas. 

"Any delay in action will result in more loss of human life and aggravated human suffering," it warns. 

The statement describes crimes against humanity as "acts conducted as part of a ‘widespread or systematic attack directed against a civilian population.’" 

Funeral of Israeli family in southern Israel

Mourners attend the funeral of the Kotz family in Gan Yavne, Israel, on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The Israeli family of five was killed by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7 at their house in Kibbutz Kfar Azza near the border with the Gaza Strip, (AP/Ohad Zwigenber)

"The acts that may constitute crimes against humanity include, among others, enforced disappearances, torture, sexual violence and persecution. The abduction of people without provision of information regarding their whereabouts constitutes the crime of enforced disappearances," it says. 

"Furthermore, available information indicates that many abductees were tortured by their captors," it adds. "These acts were multiply committed by Hamas toward the hostages in execution of its policy to attack civilians, and thus constitute crimes against humanity, for which perpetrators must bear full accountability." 

Mia Schem mother Keren

Keren Schem, mother of Mia Schem, and representatives of the families of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza hold a press conference Tuesday in Tel Aviv following the release of a video by Hamas in which Schem is seen. (AP/Ohad Zwigenberg)

"In addition to taking hostages, according to information posted on social media and testimonials of survivors, members of Hamas deliberately targeted their attacks against large numbers of civilians, committing murder, torture, rape, mutilation and molestation of bodies," the statement also said, adding that "each of these acts constitutes a war crime." 

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said earlier today that one of the hostages captured by Hamas, identified as Mia Schem, a 21-year-old French Israeli, was speaking "under duress" in footage of her released by Hamas on Monday. 

Smoke rises after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in southern Israel

Smoke rises after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in Ashkelon, southern Israel, Saturday, Oct. 7. (AP)

"There is no question in my mind that that woman gave that video testimony under duress, probably forced to do it," Kirby said on NBC’s "Today" show. "It’s a propaganda video much more than it is proof of life or certainly proof of concept for Hamas. It’s despicable, deplorable that they would take these hostages and then advertise how well they are treating them when they are the ones who hurt them in the first place." 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.