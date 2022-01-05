Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami
Published

FBI arrests main suspect in Haiti president assassination

Colombian national Mario Antonio Palacios was intercepted in Panama and brought back to Miami on federal charges

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

U.S. authorities have taken into custody a primary suspect in the assassination of the Haitian president. Mario Antonio Palacios is a Colombian national who fled to Jamaica and had evaded arrest for months.

Palacios, 43, was recently deported from Jamaica and, during a layover in Panama, agreed to travel to the United States, according to prosecutors for the U.S. District Court for the South District of Florida. He was taken into custody and was scheduled to appear in federal court in Miami. 

According to the federal criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday, Palacios and others entered the presidential palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on July 7, 2021, in a plot to kill President Jovenel Moise. Moise was shot 12 times and died as a result, according to an autopsy and local authorities. First lady Martine Moise also suffered multiple gunshots but survived and was treated in Miami. 

Mario Antonio Palacios, who was arrested and charged in connection with the plot to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moise, appears in court in Miami, Jan. 4, 2022, in this courtroom sketch.

Mario Antonio Palacios, who was arrested and charged in connection with the plot to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moise, appears in court in Miami, Jan. 4, 2022, in this courtroom sketch. (Daniel Pontet/Handout via REUTERS)

HAITI'S PRESIDENT PLEADED WITH TOP OFFICER DURING RAID: ‘COME SAVE MY LIFE’ 

Palacios was among a group of about 20 Colombian citizens with "military training" recruited for the plan developed by Haiti-based dual Haitian-American citizens to "extract" the president. 

  • Image 1 of 2

    Police carry the coffin of slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise at the start of a funeral. (AP)

  • Image 2 of 2

    A funeral is held for slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise at his family home in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, July 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

They arrived in Haiti in June and trained for weeks, with the help of an unnamed co-conspirator who oversaw providing them with equipment and other support, photos and text messages seized from electronic devices as part of the FBI’s investigation showed. 

Some photos showed them in matching clothing, while others had Palacios and the rest of the Colombians outfitted in ballistic vests. Their initial plot to kidnap the president was abandoned weeks in when they failed to secure a private plane, the criminal complaint says. 

  • Image 1 of 3

    President Jovenel Moise speaks during an interview at his home in Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on Feb. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File)

  • Image 2 of 3

    Suspects in the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise are shown to the media, along with the weapons and equipment they allegedly used in the attack, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, July 8, 2021. (AP Photo / Joseph Odelyn)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Leon Charles, director general of Haiti's police, leaves a room after a news conference at police headquarters in Port-au-Prince on July 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

The co-conspirator, a dual Haitian-American citizen, traveled to the U.S. on June 28, 2021, to, among other things, provide others with a written request for assistance to further the plot relating to the Haitian president. At that point, other co-conspirators understood the plot had shifted from kidnapping to assassinating Moise. He then flew back from Florida on July 1 to participate in the operation. 

The conspirator was subsequently arrested by Haitian authorities and remains in custody in Haiti.

U.S. law enforcement interviewed Palacios in October 2021 and he allegedly told investigators the initial plan was to "capture" Moise at the airport while donning black hoodies and take him away by plane. But he was informed on July 6, a day before storming the palace, that the new plan was to kill the president.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Palacios is charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the U.S. and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap, according to the criminal complaint.

He faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment if convicted, prosecutors said. The FBI is investigating the case with other law enforcement partners, including Homeland Security Investigations.

Danielle Wallace is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and FOX Business. Follow her on Twitter at @danimwallace. If you have a tip, you can email her at danielle.wallace@fox.com.