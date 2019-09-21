Suspect in 1985 hijacking of TWA Flight 847 arrested, Greek police say

A man wanted in the 1985 hijacking of a Trans World Airlines (TWA) plane in which a U.S. Navy diver was killed during the harrowing 17-day ordeal was arrested by Greek police.

Police said Saturday the suspect, a 65-year-old Lebanese man, was arrested on the island of Mykonos two days ago. He was not named.

His name came up as wanted in Germany when he disembarked from a cruise ship, police said, according to Reuters.

TWA Flight 847 from Athens to Rome was hijacked on June 14, 1985 shortly after takeoff.

The hijackers tortured and killed 23-year-old Robert Stethem when they found out he served in the U.S. Navy.

His body was tossed from the plane onto the tarmac the first time the plane stopped in Beirut.

They released the other 146 passengers and crew members in stages, the last after a 17-day ordeal.

The FBI says three of the four hijackers were at large.

According to police, the suspect is also wanted in connection with a 1987 kidnapping crime - possibly related to his release in return for the freeing of two German citizens held hostage by his accomplices in Lebanon, Reuters reported.

A Greek prosecutor ordered the suspect detained on Friday, according to reports.

