Greek bishop faces re-trial over remarks against gays

A prominent Greek Orthodox bishop is facing a second trial over alleged incitement against gays, after his acquittal was criticized by the government and most opposition parties.

Metropolitan Bishop Ambrosios of Kalavryta in southern Greece was acquitted earlier this month after being sued by nine gay men over a 2015 blog post in which he urged his supporters to "spit on them" while referring to gays.

A senior prosecutor on Monday filed an appeal against the court decision. Justice Minister Stavros Kontonis earlier Monday said he had requested the court transcripts so that officials can check if the proper trial procedure had been followed.

Under a law passed in 2014, public incitement to violence or hatred carries a maximum penalty of three years in prison and a fine of up to 20,000 euros ($25,000).