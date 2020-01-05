Expand / Collapse search
Australia
Published

Great white shark attack in Australia kills diver, body not yet found

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Authorities are searching for the body of a diver after a deadly shark attack on Sunday off the coast of Western Australia.

The attack happened just after 1 p.m. on Sunday as the man was diving from a boat at Cull Island, located off the south coast town of Esperance.

The Department of Primary Industries confirmed the attack, saying, “a man received fatal injuries after being bitten by a reported (great) white shark.”

The body of the man, who has yet to be identified, has not been found.

“Esperance Police and Marine Rescue WA volunteers deployed to the area on board the marine rescue vessels," a police spokesperson said. "They are still searching the ocean for the victim."

A woman who was on board the boat at the time of the attack was treated at an area hospital for shock.

The incident on Sunday was the second fatal shark attack in the area in less than three years.

In April 2017, 17-year-old Laeticia Brouwer died after being attacked by a great white shark while surfing with her father off Esperance.

The area, famous for its white beaches and stunning blue water, is thought to be popular for abalone diving, according to Sky News.

The deadly incident was also the 16th fatal shark attack off Western Australia since 2000.

The latest shark attack comes just weeks after Esperance councilor Shelly Payne said more should be done to warn people about the chance of attacks in the area and councilors agreed to put up signs warning of the dangers, The West Australian reported.

A "Shark Smart" system is in place in the area, which allows people to register sightings on a website for beachgoers to check before entering the water, Sky News reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

