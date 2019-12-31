Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sharks
Published

Shark attack in Seychelles leaves tourist with serious arm injuries

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
close
Shark! Wild video of first-hand shark encountersVideo

Shark! Wild video of first-hand shark encounters

Sharks are some of the most captivating creatures in the ocean. Here are some of the Wildest videos of close encounters with sharks.

A tourist from France was seriously injured after being attacked by a shark Saturday night while swimming in Seychelles, a popular tourist destination in the Indian Ocean off East Africa.

The shark attack happened at Amitié Beach in Praslin, the second-largest island in the archipelago known for pristine beaches and secluded islands -- where Prince William and Kate Middleton spent their 10-day honeymoon.

The victim, a 45-year-old woman, had ventured into the sea after dark when she was attacked.

SHARK BITES SURFER OFF CALIFORNIA COAST IN ‘TRULY TERRIFYING’ ENCOUNTER: OFFICIALS

French Ambassador Dominique Mas told the Seychelles News Agency the woman was severely injured on one arm and transported to the Seychelles Hospital.

A French tourist was attacked by a shark in Seychelles on Saturday, during what is peak tourist season on the island chain.

A French tourist was attacked by a shark in Seychelles on Saturday, during what is peak tourist season on the island chain.

"She underwent an operation last night and her vital prognosis is not in danger," he told the news agency.

The attack took place during what is peak tourist season in the island chain and spurred a warning by authorities for tourists to avoid swimming in the area.

SHARK WOUNDS ARE KEPT 'INFECTION FREE' THANKS TO THIS SHOCKING DISCOVERY

Shark attacks are described as extremely rare in Seychelles, though two tourists -- one French and one British -- were killed in shark attacks off Praslin in August 2011, according to Agence France-Presse.

Huge great white shark bites and shakes a cage filled with divers

Huge great white shark bites and shakes a cage filled with divers

Great white shark gives divers an up-close thrill.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities said the incident happened in an area of cooler water near the island that could attract sharks during breeding.

In the wake of the attack, the Seychelles Maritime Safety Administration cordoned off the area and is investigating what type of shark was involved, according to the Seychelles News Agency.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed