Gordon Chang: China testing Biden with incursions against Taiwan, India: 'This is a very dangerous time'

Recent confrontational action by China toward regional rivals Taiwan and India are examples of the Communist regime in Beijing challenging the new American president, according to China expert Gordon Chang.

Chang told "Your World" on Wednesday that President Xi Jinping is trying to size up how Joe Biden compares to his recent predecessors.

The author of "The Coming Collapse of China" noted such militaristic exercises did not take place in 2017, when Donald Trump took office as president.

GORDON CHANG: I think what they’re trying to do is find out how tough Biden is. These aerial exercises in Taiwan Saturday and Sunday are interpreted in the region as a challenge to Biden. Many people in the U.S. are saying the same thing.

China challenges new U.S. Presidents. They did that with George Bush and Barack Obama with military provocations that were dangerous. They didn’t do it with Donald Trump, because I think they were afraid of him.

We know from comments from members of the Chinese elite that they’re not afraid of Biden. This is a very dangerous time because you have leaders in China that are arrogant and they think they can push us around.

Within the week, China has basically [launched] a new invasion of India-controlled territory; in Sikkim. So China is pushing out around its borders all over its place. This is really one of those points that could be consequential because Beijing is seeing who will push back.