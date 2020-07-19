Germany’s 'Rambo' in custody after five-day manhunt in Black Forest

A man nicknamed “Rambo” after he disarmed four police officers at gunpoint and disappeared in Germany's Black Forest has been captured following a five-day manhunt.

Yves Rausch, 31, was found Friday still hiding in the forested hills around the small town of Oppenau in southwestern Germany, police said. More than 2,500 police officers had been involved in the search for Rausch.

GERMANY COPS SEARCH FOR 'RAMBO' ARMED WITH BOW AND ARROW IN BLACK FOREST

After getting a tip from two witnesses, police special forces and a sniffer dog found Rausch sitting in a bush with four handguns lying in front of him and a hatchet in his lap, deputy regional police chief Juergen Rieger said. An additional handgun was also found.

Rausch was injured during the arrest and an officer suffered a superficial wound from the hatchet, Rieger said. Neither needed to be hospitalized.

The manhunt unfolded last week after police were alerted to a suspicious person carrying a bow and arrow. Officials have said Rausch initially cooperated but then suddenly pulled a gun on the officers, forcing them to hand over their service weapons. Nobody was injured.

During questioning following his arrest, Rausch told investigators the weapon he threatened officers with was a blank gun, police and prosecutors said in a statement. The weapon was still under investigation, according to the statement.

A judge on Saturday ordered Rausch to remain in custody pending possible charges of robbery by extortion and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rausch lost his apartment last fall and was believed to have been living in the forest for weeks, according to authorities.

He had spent time in prison for shooting a woman with a crossbow a decade ago, and last year was found in possession of child pornography while being investigated for possession of explosives, the BBC reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.