Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Germany

Germany arrests teen for plotting attack on Christmas market

Terror threats in Germany on the rise since Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 29

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in Western Germany on suspicion of planning a possible attack on a Christmas market, authorities said Wednesday.

The teenager was detained Tuesday during a search at his home, prosecutors in Duesseldorf said. A court in nearby Leverkusen ordered him kept in custody Wednesday on suspicion of planning and preparing a terror attack, they said in a statement. The prosecutors said they could not give additional details for now.

GERMAN POLICE RAID HOMES CONNECTED TO HAMAS, PRO-PALESTINIAN GROUPS

The top regional security official, North Rhine-Westphalia state Interior Minister Herbert Reul, said the suspect had written in a chat group about attack plans and after a discussion of various scenarios, participants "agreed on a concrete plan to attack a Christmas market."

Germany News

A teenager was arrested in Germany in connection with a plotted attack on a Christmas market.

"It seemed very concrete," Reul told reporters of the alleged plan, about which he said he could not provide further details.

The boy's arrest came after German authorities received a tip from abroad about possible plans for an attack by a person in the region, according to Reul. The authorities quickly identified the suspect, who wasn't previously known to local security authorities, he said.

GERMAN POLICE ARREST 2 MEN ACCUSED OF SMUGGLING OVER 200 MIGRANTS INTO EUROPE

There was a second arrest, in Brandenburg state in eastern Germany, the minister said he also could not give details about that.

Germany's domestic intelligence agency said earlier Wednesday that the threat situation in the country has escalated since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The agency pointed to the risk of a radicalization of lone assailants who use simple means to attack "soft targets," adding that "the danger is real and higher than it has been for a long time."