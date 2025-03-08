Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Gaza plan criticized by US and Israel gets European support

The plan was meant to counter Trump's Gaza takeover proposal

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Published
A $53 billion Arab-backed plan for the reconstruction of Gaza has garnered support from France, Germany, Italy and the U.K., after receiving pushback from the U.S. and Israel

"The plan shows a realistic path to the reconstruction of Gaza and promises – if implemented – swift and sustainable improvement of the catastrophic living conditions for the Palestinians living in Gaza," the foreign ministers wrote in a joint statement. 

The foreign ministers called for a post-war plan based on "a solid political and security framework," but reiterated the need for Hamas to not be able to govern Gaza. Additionally, the European leaders said that they are supportive of the Palestinian Authority’s (PA) "central role" in a post-war Gaza and "the implementation of its reform agenda."

gaza jabalia refugee camp

Palestinians walk through the destruction caused by the Israeli air and ground offensive in Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip on Feb. 12, 2025, on a rainy day. (Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

TRUMP STICKING TO GAZA RELOCATION PLAN, AS WHITE HOUSE SEEMS TO DISMISS EGYPTIAN PROPOSAL

The $53 billion Egyptian plan was meant as a counter to President Donald Trump’s U.S. takeover idea and comes after Cairo rejected the idea of accepting displaced Gazans for "national security" reasons. While Trump’s plan would resettle Palestinians outside the Strip, Egypt’s proposal focuses on Palestinian-led reconstruction efforts. 

Both the U.S. and Israel have rejected the Arab-backed plan for Gaza reconstruction. Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Oren Marmorstein said in a statement that the plan "fails to address the realities of the situation following October 7th, 2023, remaining rooted in outdated perspectives."

gaza

Destroyed buildings are pictured in the west of Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip on Feb. 11, 2025 amid the current ceasefire deal in the war between Israel and Hamas. (BASHAR TALEB/AFP via Getty Images)

PRESSED BY TRUMP’S GAZA PLAN, ARAB COUNTRIES MEET IN EGYPT TO DISCUSS ALTERNATIVE PROPOSAL

Marmorstein’s statement also criticized the plan for its reliance on the Palestinian Authority (PA) and the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). He says that both the PA and UNRWA "have repeatedly demonstrated corruption, support for terrorism, and failure in resolving the issue."

While U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff called the plan a "good faith first step," State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters that it "does not fulfill the requirements, the nature of what President Trump is asking for."

Additionally, National Security Council spokesperson Brian Hughes expressed concerns about the plan in a statement provided to Fox News Digital.

"The current proposal does not address the reality that Gaza is currently uninhabitable, and residents cannot humanely live in a territory covered in debris and unexploded ordnance. President Trump stands by his vision to rebuild Gaza free from Hamas."

Donald Trump looks to the right next to a photo of rubble in Gaza.

President Donald Trump looks to the right next to a photo of rubble in Gaza. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Adel Hana)

Trump received heavy criticism last month when he suggested the U.S. take over Gaza during a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netnayahu. Trump’s proposal would involve the relocation of Palestinians and turning the enclave into the "Riviera of the Middle East." 

Fox News’ Efrat Lachter contributed to this report.

