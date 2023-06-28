Expand / Collapse search
Australia
Published

‘Frenzy’ of tiger sharks feast on whale carcass off Australian coast

The tiger shark feeding frenzy prompted a warning from environmental officials for people to keep their distance

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Drone footage captured by rangers shows dozens of tiger sharks feeding on the carcass of a humpback whale off the Australian coast

The feasting involved some 50 tiger sharks scavenging a humpback whale that died of natural causes and was floating adrift in the Great Sandy Marine Park off Hervey Bay, which is about 180 miles north of Brisbane. 

humpback whale carcass

The carcass of a humpback whale left floating adrift off the coast of Australia.  (Queensland Department of Environment and Science)

The frenzy, captured on video by marine park rangers Sunday afternoon, prompted a warning from the Queensland Department of Environment and Science, reminding people to keep their distance from stranded or deceased marine animals. 

"Where there are dead whales, there are likely sharks nearby and this vision clearly shows why this is the case," senior ranger Daniel Clifton told Australia’s news.com.au

"The death of one whale, although sad, creates a life source for many other scavenging animals, including fish, sharks, and other marine like. We’re fortunate here in the Great Sandy Marine Park that we can experience these natural processes firsthand," he said. 

