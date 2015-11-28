French president, activists gear up for critical climate talks amid post-attack high security

French President Francois Hollande is meeting with environmental groups, pushing for an ambitious global deal to reduce man-made emissions blamed for global warming.

The talks Saturday in the Elysee Palace come as President Barack Obama, the leaders of China, Russia and more than 140 other countries prepare to converge on Paris to launch two weeks of high-stakes talks.

Leaders and climate negotiators from 196 countries meeting at the U.N. talks Nov. 30-Dec. 11 will try to hash out the broadest, most lasting deal to date to slow global warming.

Saturday's meeting and the talks are taking place under extra-high security after Islamic extremists killed 130 people Nov. 13 in the deadliest attacks in France in decades.