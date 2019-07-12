Expand / Collapse search
France
Published

French minister sparks outcry for hosting lavish taxpayer-funded dinner with lobsters, $500 bottle of wine: report

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A French minister has come under fire for a picture of a lavish dinner he hosted for friends and relatives at an upscale restaurant – at the expense of taxpayers.

Francois de Rugy is French President Emmanuel Macron’s Ecology Minister and president of the National Assembly.

Ecology Minister Francois de Rugy has sparked outcry after a photo of a lavish dinner he hosted went public. 

The picture, first published on the investigative website Mediapart, showed 5 lobster tails, a $560 bottle of white wine, and a table decorated with crystals.

The controversy, likely to further damage Macron’s standing with the general public, comes amid France’s so Yellow Vest protesters who have spoken out against perceived widening inequality in the country.

President Macron has played down his image as “president of the rich” after reports accused him of ordering presidential china and a new swimming pool for his vacation him sparked similar outcry.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.