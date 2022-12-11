Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

France
Published

French dance teacher ousted from elite university after given ultimatum on using ‘men-women’ terminology

'What's next? Swan Lake with a hairy swan?' the teacher says

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
France's Macron warns Europe to stop woke 'nonsense' amid backlash over EU language rules Video

France's Macron warns Europe to stop woke 'nonsense' amid backlash over EU language rules

French president warns against telling Europeans what words to say and not to say; author Douglas Murray reacts on 'Fox & Friends.'

A ballroom dance teacher at elite French university Sciences Po Paris is out of a job after she was reprimanded for insisting on calling dance students "men" and "women," as opposed to using non-gendered language. 

"I say women on one side and men on the other because in dance there is a role for the man and a role for the woman," former Sciences Po teacher Valerie, told AFP. She asked the outlet to only identify her by her first name.

"That's the reason that we separated," she said.

The university told AFP that officials had called a meeting with Valerie over her use of "discriminatory" language. Valerie subsequently quit her job over the university’s demands to use the words "leader" and "follower" instead of "men" and "women," according to the outlet. 

FRENCH EDUCATION MINISTER DECLARES WAR ON AMERICAN 'WOKEISM'

Photo of LATIN and BALLROOM DANCING and DANCE (Photo by Roberta Parkin./Redferns)

Photo of LATIN and BALLROOM DANCING and DANCE (Photo by Roberta Parkin./Redferns) (Roberta Parkin./Redferns/Getty Images)

A student who spoke to a Parisian outlet described Valerie as ""old school" who had made the class "feel uneasy."

After complaints that the school was going "woke," university officials doubled down on their support of having an inclusive environment. 

UN TAKES HEAT FOR BIZARRE ‘GENDER NEUTRAL’ LANGUAGE CODE

"We received a complaint from a student ... backed up by several of them, according to which this teacher made remarks during her class that were discriminatory in nature in terms of the role of men in dance," a spokesperson for Sciences Po told AFP.

"We asked her to desist from doing so and she did not wish to and decided not to continue with her classes."

A new wrinkle has been added to the ongoing battle regarding gender transitions for minors, as a group "dedicated to the health of all children" declared anyone under 18 doesn’t have the agency to decide they want a tattoo but approves of "gender-affirming care." 

A new wrinkle has been added to the ongoing battle regarding gender transitions for minors, as a group "dedicated to the health of all children" declared anyone under 18 doesn’t have the agency to decide they want a tattoo but approves of "gender-affirming care."  (iStock)

Sciences Po told Fox News Digital Sunday morning that the school "warned her about the requirement to stop her discriminatory comments, in accordance with the French legislation and our internal code of ethics."

"In light of this, and contrary to press allegations that she had been dismissed from Sciences Po, this teacher has informed our administration that she does not have further interest in pursuing her class at Sciences Po," the statement continued. 

Valerie said she refused to "bow down to the dictatorship." 

"They're censoring me. I won't bow down to the dictatorship. Forget about being politically correct. What's next? Swan Lake with a hairy swan?"

DISNEY CHANGES ITS CAST MEMBER NAMES TO 'FAIRY GODMOTHER'S APPRENTICES' TO BE MORE INCLUSIVE

The teacher argued that" there was a notion of seduction" between a couple ballroom dancing, and added, "honestly two women dancing together, I find it ugly."

Sciences Po added in its statement to Fox News Digital that it is "committed to fighting against all forms of discrimination and hence firmly denounces the falsehoods and political manipulation engendered by the resignation of a dance teacher." 

Students are seen outside Paris' Sciences Po university in Paris, France, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Students are seen outside Paris' Sciences Po university in Paris, France, March 15, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer (REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer)

Valerie specialized in tango, waltz, salsa and other ballroom styles for the school extracurricular program, The Sunday Times reported. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sciences Po is a public research university that opened in 1872 and has a reputation as being elite due to its difficult admission process.