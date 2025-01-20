Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Freed Israeli hostage speaks out for first time, says she has 'returned to my life' following Hamas captivity

Emily Damari was held captive by Hamas for 471 days in Gaza

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
First moments of released hostages with families in Israeli hospital Video

First moments of released hostages with families in Israeli hospital

Three hostages reunited with their families after more than 15 months in captivity. (Credit: Israel Foreign Ministry)

One of the three Israeli hostages released by Hamas is speaking out after spending nearly 500 days in captivity, saying that she has "returned to my life." 

In a post on Instagram, Emily Damari, 28, also wrote, "Thank you, thank you, thank you, I'm the happiest in the world just to be." 

Damari is a dual Israeli-British citizen who lost two fingers during Hamas' Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel, the Associated Press reported, citing authorities. She was said to be in stable condition on Sunday after being freed from the Gaza Strip. 

"Yesterday, I was finally able to give Emily the hug that I have been dreaming of," her mother Mandy Damari also said Monday in a statement released by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum, which has been advocating for the release of the captives. 

ISRAEL RELEASES 90 PALESTINIAN PRISONERS AS PART OF CEASE-FIRE DEAL TO FREE HOSTAGES 

Emily Damari released

Emily Damari, right, and her mother Mandy are seen together after Emily was released from captivity by Hamas militants in Gaza on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP/Israeli Army)

"I am relieved to report that after her release, Emily is doing much better than any of us could ever have anticipated," her mother continued. "In Emily’s own words, she is the happiest girl in the world; she has her life back." 

Mandy Damari described her daughter’s release as an "incredibly happy moment for our family" but said "we must also remember that 94 other hostages still remain." 

"The ceasefire must continue and every last hostage must be returned to their families," she added. 

ISRAEL, HAMAS CEASE-FIRE DEAL COULD ENABLE REARMING OF GAZA TERRORISTS 

Former hostage British-Israeli Emily Damari and her mother Mandy hold a video call with Emily's brother Tom Damari

Former hostage Emily Damari and her mother Mandy hold a video call with Emily's brother Tom Damari on Sunday, Jan. 19, after she was released from Hamas captivity. 

"As wonderful as it is to see Emily’s resilience, these are still early days. As you will have seen yesterday, Emily lost two of the fingers on her left hand," Mandy Damari also said. "She now needs time with her loved ones and her doctors as she begins her road to recovery." 

Damari was one of three hostages released by Hamas on Sunday as part of a cease-fire agreement. 

In exchange, Israel released 90 Palestinian prisoners in the West Bank. 

Romi Gonen released by Hamas

Romi Gonen, right, and her mother Merav hold each other near kibbutz Reim in southern Israel after Romi was released from captivity by Hamas militants in Gaza. (AP/Israeli Army)

The other two Israeli hostages that were freed were identified as Doron Steinbrecher, 31, and Romi Gonen, 24. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

