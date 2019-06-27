Flight from India to Newark makes emergency landing over 'security threat': report

An Air India flight headed for Newark, New Jersey from Mumbai was rerouted to London Thursday after a "security threat," reports said.

London Stansted Airport tweeted that their runway had reopened after the “precautionary” landing of Air India flight 191. The airport, located northeast of Heathrow, was briefly shut down during the emergency landing, India Today reported.

The flight was escorted by Royal Air Force fighter jets as it landed, according to BBC News. The airline originally tweeted there was a "bomb threat" but then deleted the tweet and called it a "security threat."

POST MALONE’S JET'S EMERGENCY LANDING BLAMED ON BLOWN TIRES, SAFETY VIOLATIONS: REPORT

“We are sorry for any disruption caused by the incident and would like to thank you for your patience,” the airport said.

The nature of the threat was not specified.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The flight remained parked in an isolated part of the airport, BBC News reported.