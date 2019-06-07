Flight attendant and American girlfriend attacked by gang of men on London bus after refusing to kiss

A South American flight attendant and her U.S. girlfriend were attacked and left bloodied after a gang of men attacked them on a bus in the U.K.

Melania Geymonat, 28, from Uruguay was riding the bus with her girlfriend Chris after an evening out in West Hampstead, London, in the early hours of Thursday, May 30.

Geymonat, who lives in Bishop's Stortford in Essex and works for budget airline Ryanair, says they sat at the front of the double-decker bust when a group of men behind them noticed they were a couple and started to demand they kiss while making crude sexual gestures.

“They wanted us to kiss so they could watch us. I tried to defuse the situation as I’m not a confrontational person, telling them to please leave us alone as Chris wasn’t feeling well," she said.

The men, who were in their 20s or 30s, began throwing things and the couple told them to stop.

“The next thing I remember was Chris in the middle of them and they were beating her,” Melania said. “I didn’t think about it and went in. I was pulling her back and trying to defend her so they started beating me up.

“I don’t even know if I was knocked unconscious.

“I felt blood, I was bleeding all over my clothes and all over the floor.

“We went downstairs and the police were there.”

She said there were at least four of them and one spoke Spanish while the others had a British accent. The attackers also robbed the couple before fleeing the bus.

Melania, who moved to Britain in February and is on a year's sabbatical from her medical studies, says she felt safe as a gay woman in London and was stunned by the attack. She released the picture to raise awareness of violence against women and gay people.

“It’s not something isolated, it’s common," he said. "We were seen as entertainment, that’s what makes me so angry.”

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Police are appealing for witnesses and information after two women were assaulted and robbed in a homophobic attack on a bus in Camden.

“The incident happened at approximately 02:30hrs on Thursday, 30 May after the two women, both aged in their 20s, boarded a N31 bus in West Hampstead.

“As they sat on the top deck they were approached by a group of four males who began to make lewd and homophobic comments to them.

“The women were then attacked and punched several times before the males ran off the bus. A phone and bag were stolen during the assault. ‘Both women were taken to hospital for treatment to facial injuries.”