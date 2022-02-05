Expand / Collapse search
Five-year-old Moroccan boy trapped in well dies from injuries

The boy had been trapped in a 105-foot well for several days

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
A Moroccan boy stuck deep in a well for several days has been successfully pulled out but did not survive.

The five-year-old boy who had been stuck in the well for four days was pulled from the well in a northern village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Fox News has confirmed, and has died. 

Rescue workers roll cylinders as they attempt to build a tunnel to rescue a 5-year-old boy who fell into a hole in the northern village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Rescue workers roll cylinders as they attempt to build a tunnel to rescue a 5-year-old boy who fell into a hole in the northern village of Ighran in Morocco's Chefchaouen province, Friday, Feb. 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

An Associated Press reporter at the scene saw the boy wrapped in a yellow blanket after he emerged from a tunnel dug specifically for the rescue. His parents had been escorted to an ambulance before the boy, Rayan, emerged. 

The rescue workers had been frantically digging to try to reach the boy who was trapped down a 105-foot deep well, officials said on Thursday. 

Residents stand on top of tractors as they watch civil defense workers and local authorities attempting to rescue a 5-year-old boy who fell into a hole in the northern village of Ighran  (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Residents stand on top of tractors as they watch civil defense workers and local authorities attempting to rescue a 5-year-old boy who fell into a hole in the northern village of Ighran  (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy) (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)

Unstable soil has been threatening the painstaking work of trying to dig the child out safely, the Associated Press reported — and fears had been growing that time was running out.

Rescuers used a rope to send oxygen and water down to the boy as well as a camera to monitor him. By Saturday morning, the head of the rescue committee, Abdelhadi Temrani, said: "It is not possible to determine the child’s condition at all at this time. But we hope to God that the child is alive."

Khalid Agoram, the boy’s father, told another local broadcaster that he had been looking for his son for hours on Tuesday before figuring out that he had fallen into the well.

Associated Press contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.