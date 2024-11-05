5 Israelis arrested for allegedly leaking sensitive intel from PM Netanyahu's office on Hamas

JERUSALEM — Israeli authorities arrested five officials, including four from a military intelligence unit, late last week for reportedly disclosing state secrets to the foreign media.

An Israeli military officer working in the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was one of five people arrested during an investigation into leaked classified documents. The officer, identified as 32-year-old Eli Feldstein, worked in the prime minister’s office as a military spokesperson and was among five suspects arrested late last week. The names of the other suspects remain under a gag order, according to Israeli news agency TPS.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that four suspects are from a military unit tasked with preventing leaks of state secrets.

The leaked documents in question were reportedly written by Hamas. They apparently were the basis for a report in the London-based Jewish Chronicle, which reported in September of a Hamas plan to smuggle Israeli hostages out of Gaza to the Sinai and to transfer them to Iran. The Chronicle later retracted the report and fired the journalist, saying the story had been fabricated.

The documents also apparently served as the basis for a report in Germany’s popular Bild daily, which suggested Hamas was deliberately drawing out hostage negotiations to create psychological pressure on the Israeli government.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported that unnamed sources said the Bild’s September report is "an ongoing danger" to the lives of Israeli soldiers and hostages held in the Gaza Strip.

According to Israel’s Kan public broadcaster, the documents were not uncovered by Israeli forces in Gaza, but rather by "another type of intelligence." The case risks exposing Israel’s intelligence-gathering methods.

Feldstein is suspected of receiving the classified documents before they were reported in the Chronicle and Bild along with an interpretation that favored Netanyahu, who was under public pressure at the time to reach an agreement for a cease-fire and hostage release.

Authorities are also investigating why Feldstein, who did not have appropriate security clearance, had access not only to the documents, but to classified meetings as well.

Amit Segal, chief political analyst for Israel's Channel 12, told Fox News Digital, "For a year, there has been an ongoing debate, both openly and behind the scenes, between Netanyahu and the top security establishment regarding the price to be paid for the hostages. This struggle has been accompanied by leaks, some legal and some not. The Shin Bet is currently investigating whether, as part of this conflict, Netanyahu’s people crossed the line and used classified information."



He added, "In my opinion, it will not change anything dramatic in Israel’s political arena. Netanyahu will probably not be found involved in the case. It just demonstrates again the mistrust between the PM and the security establishment."

At a joint press conference in Tel Aviv, opposition party leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz questioned whether the leak happened on Netanyahu’s orders. "Netanyahu’s defense is that he has no influence or control over the system he heads. If that’s true, he’s ineligible. He is not qualified to lead the State of Israel in the most difficult war in its history," Lapid said. "This case came out of the Prime Minister’s Office, and the investigation should check if it was not on the prime minister’s orders."

Gideon Rahat, a professor in the Department of Political Science at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, echoed Segal’s analysis that the leaks will not damage Netanyahu. He told Fox News Digital that "Netanyahu is a type of populist leader and nothing will happen from his hardcore followers. He will use it for his own gain and then say the deep state is after him."

The deep state for Netanyahu, according to Rahat, is Israel’s court system, which Netanyahu views as liberal, and the security service and military.

Rahat said populism encompasses the view that "Everything dealing with investigations and trials is against populist leaders." Rahat cited an example to show differences between the administrations of former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, a non-populist leader, and Netanyahu.

Olmert did not have "much success in the running of the second Lebanon war" against Hezbollah in 2006. His support at the time was only 3%, he noted, adding "When you look at his failure it is nothing when compared to October 7."

The second Lebanon war started with Hezbollah’s kidnapping of several Israel Defense Forces soldiers and not with the massacre of nearly 1,200 people, Rahat said. Hamas also kidnapped over 250 people.

Rahat noted that Netanyahu has 30% plus support and his electoral base is "still keeping him in the game."

Within the context of populism, "Politics are seen as different today. Politicians are not seen as responsible for what happens under their rule,"Rahat said.