Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

Netanyahu citied diverging views and a lack of trust

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has fired his defense minister, Yoav Gallant, the Israeli leader announced Tuesday.

Netanyahu cited significant differences between their views on how to proceed in Gaza and Lebanon, as well as a lack of trust between the pair. Netanyahu's office shared a letter, written in Hebrew, that was delivered to Gallant on Tuesday notifying him of his removal.

"The security of the State of Israel always was, and will always remain my life’s mission," Gallant said in a statement Tuesday.

The move comes as Israel is engaged in multiple conflicts, fighting Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon, as well as exchanging long-range blows with Iran.

Israeli PM Netanyahu and Defense Minister Gallant

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu removed Defense Minister Yoav Gallant from his position on Tuesday. (Reuters/Pool)

Netanyahu warned Iran last week that Israel may target Tehran's nuclear program if the country moves forward with another attack on Israel.

"The supreme objective that I have set for the IDF and the security services is to prevent Iran from attaining nuclear weapons," Netanyahu said while speaking at a course graduation ceremony for soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). "Halting the nuclear program has been – and remains – our chief concern."

"I have not taken, we have not taken, and we will not take, our eyes off this objective," he added.

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a speech during a program held following the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. (Photo by Iranian Leader Press Office/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Netanyahu’s suggestion that Israel could next target Iranian nuclear facilities is in line with other comments made by the IDF that vowed to escalate its attack "capabilities" and target hit list should Iran follow through with another attack on the Jewish state. 

The U.S. – Israel’s chief ally in its fight against Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran – has repeatedly warned Jerusalem against hitting Iran’s energy infrastructure, in particular, its nuclear and oil facilities, out of concern it could prompt an outright regional war.

Israel and Hezbollah conflict

Israeli forces monitor activity in the Gaza strip. (IDF)

Reports from last week suggested that Iran could be waiting until after the U.S. presidential election.

Fox News' Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on Twitter: @Hagstrom_Anders.