Final ruling in appeals case involving US couple convicted in Qatar set for end of November

The final verdict in an appeals case involving an American couple convicted in Qatar of child endangerment has been set for Nov. 30, leaving little chance the defendants will be allowed to leave the country earlier.

Matthew and Grace Huang were originally jailed on murder charges in January 2013 following the death of their African-born adopted daughter, Gloria. They were released from prison last November, but banned from leaving during the trial. In March, the court sentenced them to three years in prison for child endangerment.

The Huangs have remained out of prison during their appeal. They say their daughter died of medical problems complicated by unusual eating habits.

Matthew Huang told reporters Monday he feels "kidnapped and trapped."

Washington has urged Qatar to lift the travel ban against them.