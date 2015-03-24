Expand / Collapse search
Published
Last Update December 3, 2015

Final ruling in appeals case involving US couple convicted in Qatar set for end of November

By | Associated Press
    October 19, 2014: American couple Grace and Matthew Huang, sentenced to jail over charges they starved their 8-year-old adopted daughter to death, talk before they meet with U.S. Ambassador to Qatar, Dana Shell Smith, at a hotel in Doha. (AP Photo/Osama Faisal) (The Associated Press)

    U.S. Ambassador to Qatar, Dana Shell Smith, from right, speaks with American couple Grace and Matthew Huang, sentenced to jail over charges they starved their 8-year-old adopted daughter to death, as they meet at a hotel in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014. The American couple were released from prison in November, but were banned from leaving Qatar during their trial. Their appeal begins on Monday. (AP Photo/Osama Faisal) (The Associated Press)

    A lawyer, from left, meets with American couple Matthew and Grace and Huang, sentenced to jail over charges they starved their 8-year-old adopted daughter to death, at a hotel in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Oct. 19, 2014. The American couple were released from prison in November, but were banned from leaving Qatar during their trial. Their appeal begins on Monday. (AP Photo/Osama Faisal) (The Associated Press)

DOHA, Qatar – The final verdict in an appeals case involving an American couple convicted in Qatar of child endangerment has been set for Nov. 30, leaving little chance the defendants will be allowed to leave the country earlier.

Matthew and Grace Huang were originally jailed on murder charges in January 2013 following the death of their African-born adopted daughter, Gloria. They were released from prison last November, but banned from leaving during the trial. In March, the court sentenced them to three years in prison for child endangerment.

The Huangs have remained out of prison during their appeal. They say their daughter died of medical problems complicated by unusual eating habits.

Matthew Huang told reporters Monday he feels "kidnapped and trapped."

Washington has urged Qatar to lift the travel ban against them.