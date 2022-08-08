Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Feds move to seize Russian billionaire's $90 million private airplane

Andrei Skoch was originally sanctioned in 2018 because of 'longstanding ties to Russian organized criminal groups'

By Paul Best | Fox News
close
In Uganda, US ambassador to UN warns countries not to violate Russia sanctions Video

In Uganda, US ambassador to UN warns countries not to violate Russia sanctions

U.S. ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield says African nations engaging with Russia where sanctions are in place could be punished, says Russian agricultural products are not sanctioned (Via APTV).

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Federal prosecutors obtained a warrant to seize a $90 million airplane owned by Russian billionaire and politician Andrei Skoch, who has been the subject of sanctions since 2018. 

Skoch, whose net worth is pegged at $6.2 billion by Forbes, is the beneficial owner of the Airbus A319-100 through multiple shell companies tied to his romantic partner, according to the warrant. 

The Treasury Department originally sanctioned him in April 2018 due to his "longstanding ties to Russian organized criminal groups, including time spent leading one such enterprise." 

A judge authorized a warrant for the seizure of Russian billionaire Andrei Skoch's $90 million Airbus A319-100. 

A judge authorized a warrant for the seizure of Russian billionaire Andrei Skoch's $90 million Airbus A319-100.  (U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York)

After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, the Treasury Department slapped him with additional sanctions for "support[ing] the Kremlin’s efforts to violate Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

UNITED STATES INCLUDES PUTIN'S RUMORED GIRLFRIEND IN LATEST ROUND OF SANCTIONS

Skoch has a significant stake in USM Holdings Limited, a Russian company with assets across the metals, mining, and telecoms industries, according to the warrant. 

"Today’s action demonstrates that the U.S. government will be relentless in our efforts to bring to justice those that are enabling Putin’s heinous war against Ukraine," Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Export Enforcement Matthew S. Axelrod said in a statement on Monday. 

  • Russian businessman Andrei Vladimirovich Skoch's yacht
    Image 1 of 2

    The Madame Gu yacht belonging to Russian businessman Andrei Vladimirovich Skoch is docked at al-Rashid port in the Gulf emirate of Dubai on April 12, 2022.  (AFP via Getty Images)

  • Yacht owned by Russian billionaire
    Image 2 of 2

    FILE PHOTO: A yacht belonging to sanctioned Russian billionaire parliamentarian Andrei Skoch is docked at Port Rashid terminal, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 24, 2022.  (Reuters/Abdel Hadi Ramahi/File Photo)

Skoch also owns a 324-foot, $156 million yacht that has been flagged as blocked property by the Treasury Department. 

The investigation was spearheaded by Task Force KleptoCapture, the Department of Justice's interagency operation that is enforcing sweeping sanctions against the Russian economy and officials close to the Kremlin in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine. 

CLICK TO GET FOX NEWS APP

"The sanctions levied by the U.S government and the work of this task force demonstrate to these offensively wealthy oligarchs who support Russia’s military aggression that they are not untouchable, and we are dramatically impacting their way of life," FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge Michael J. Driscoll said in a statement. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 