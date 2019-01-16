ISIS accounts on Facebook share videos of Syria suicide bombing

The horrifying moment in which a deadly suicide bomb exploded on a street in Syria on Wednesday was captured in a video that ISIS-sympathetic accounts then shared on Facebook.

Two different accounts posted what appears to be the same video showing the bombing in Majib, which reportedly killed 16 people — including a number of U.S. service members.

The videos, which were flagged for Fox News by Eric Feinberg, chief executive of cyberintelligence company GIPEC, had not been taken down more than five hours after being posted, with each racking up over 2,000 views.

Feinberg, who has been tracking this type of content for quite some time, told Fox News that the social network needs to do more to remove terrorist material.

"I am not surprised to see these on Facebook because our systems have been tracking the ISIS peer-to-peer, friend to friend sharing of posts and videos like these for years," Feinberg told Fox News.

Facebook has been battling the spread of terrorist propaganda on its platform for years and the struggle is one that will likely continue — the company says it removed millions of pieces of terrorist content last year thanks to improvements in detection systems.

"In the real world, terrorist groups have proven highly resilient to counterterrorism efforts, so it shouldn’t surprise anyone that the same dynamic is true on social platforms like Facebook," the tech giant said in a November post about the topic. "The more we do to detect and remove terrorist content, the more shrewd these groups become."

Feinberg told Fox News that "if our systems are able to find these posts and videos, then [Facebook] needs to do more."

The Menlo Park, Calif. company uses a combination of machine learning and human moderators to track and prevent the spread of this type of terrorist propaganda.

"Our work to combat terrorism is not done," Facebook said. "Terrorists come in many ideological stripes — and the most dangerous among them are deeply resilient."

Fox News reached out to Facebook for comment and will update the story as it develops.