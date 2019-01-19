Fuel pipeline explosion in Mexico kills at least 21, injures dozens

A leaking fuel pipeline that authorities claim had been illegally tapped erupted in a massive explosion Friday in Mexico's central Hidalgo state, resulting in at least 21 deaths and about 70 injuries, reports said.

Fuel thieves had drilled into the pipeline, causing the leak in the small town of Tlahuelilpan, about 62 miles north of Mexico City, according to state oil company Petroleos Mexicanos, or Pennex.

Hidalgo Gov. Omar Fayad said 21 people were killed instantly and 71 others suffered burns in the blast.

Fayad said the number of victims could still increase depending on what first responders find at the point where the blaze was the hottest, Reuters reported. Some victims had burns over 40 percent to 90 percent of their bodies, officials told the Los Angeles Times.

Graphic video footage showed flames shooting high into the air against a night sky and the pipeline ablaze. Screaming people ran from the flames, some of them on fire and waving their arms.

The ruptured line burst into flame around 7 p.m., according to authorities, the Times reported. Residents gathered to collect gasoline from the leaking pipeline, the paper reported, citing cell phone images on Mexican media.

The explosion came just three weeks after new Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador launched an offensive against fuel theft gangs that drilled dangerous, illegal taps into pipelines an astounding 12,581 times in the first 10 months of 2018, an average of about 42 per day.

“I urge the entire population not to be complicit in fuel theft,” Fayad said on Twitter. “Apart from being illegal, it puts your life and those of your families at risk.”

