Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Ex-US officials held secrets talks with Russians on Ukraine War: report

Back-channel communications are common in times of crisis to decrease the possibility of an unintended escalation

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Ukraine, Russia exchange drone attacks after Moscow-targeted offensive Video

Ukraine, Russia exchange drone attacks after Moscow-targeted offensive

Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot reports from Ukraine, where there were 'dueling drones' overnight with Russia.

Former U.S. national security officials have held secret talks with prominent Russian sources close to the Kremlin – including, on at least one occasion, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov – concerning potential negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, according to a Thursday report.  

Officials told NBC News that these high-level talks took place behind closed doors. Lavrov was said to have met with the U.S. former officials for several hours in New York in April. 

Among those involved in these discussions were former diplomat and outgoing president of the Council of Foreign Relations Richard Haass as well as fellow CFR members and former White House and State Department officials, Charles Kupchan and Thomas Graham. 

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Council on Foreign Relations for comment. 

RUSSIAN MISSILE STRIKE KILLS 4 CIVILIANS IN LVIV AS ZELENSKYY VOWS RESPONSE

Kramatorsk attack with debris scattered

In this photo provided by the National Police of Ukraine, people clear the rubble in a restaurant RIA Pizza destroyed by a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (National Police of Ukraine via AP)

Back-channel communications are common in times of crisis to decrease the possibility of an unintended escalation between two nuclear superpowers like Russia and the U.S. 

"My intelligence analysis indicates that neither side — Russia or the US is serious about wanting to settle for peace in Ukraine as their positions are irreconcilable," former defense intelligence officer Rebekah Koffler told Fox News Digital. 

"Putin would end the war if the U.S. agreed to stop arming Ukraine, and accept Crimea and the other four annexed provinces as Russian. The Biden administration is highly unlikely to accept this as this would be interpreted by the rest of the world as Putin’s win and America and Europe’s loss."

Debris from an attack in Ukraine

In this photo provided by the National Police of Ukraine, a police officer and a rescue worker walk in front of a restaurant RIA Pizza destroyed by a Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (National Police of Ukraine via AP)

NBC News’ report comes amid Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s visit to the capitals of Bulgaria and the Czech Republic on Thursday, discussing military aid and receiving assurances of support for Ukraine's entry into NATO after its war with Russia is over.

Czech President Petr Pavel said it is in the interest of his country and Ukraine that negotiations about NATO membership begin as soon as the war ends.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm convinced that Ukraine will be part of NATO," Zelenskyy said in Prague, adding that an "ideal" result of next week's NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania would be an invitation for Ukraine to join the alliance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 