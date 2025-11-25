Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

The European Union

EU's top court rules same-sex marriages must be recognized across all member states

Ruling requires member countries to recognize foreign same-sex marriages of their citizens

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The European Union's highest court ruled Tuesday that member countries must recognize same-sex marriages, rebuking Poland's laws on the issue.

The court case arose after Poland refused to recognize a same-sex marriage between two of its citizens that had taken place in Germany. Polish law currently does not allow same-sex marriage, but Tuesday's ruling applies to how Poland recognizes existing same-sex marriages.

"It infringes not only the freedom to move and reside, but also the fundamental right to respect for private and family life," the court wrote in its ruling.

"When they create a family life in a host member state, in particular by virtue of marriage, they must have the certainty to be able to pursue that family life upon returning to their member state of origin," the court added.

COURT STRIKES DOWN OHIO SCHOOL’S PRONOUN POLICY IN WIN FOR PARENTAL RIGHTS GROUP

European Union Flags

Flags of Europe as seen waving on a pole. The European Flag is the symbol of Council of Europe COE and the European Union EU as seen in the Belgian capital in front of the Le Berlaymont building. (Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The European high court became involved after a Polish court requested a ruling in the case after the two men were denied a request to transfer their German marriage certificate to Poland.

"This ruling is historic," Pawel Knut, the lawyer representing the couple, said Tuesday. "It marks a new beginning in the fight for equality and equal treatment for same-sex couples."

NATO JETS SCRAMBLED AMID RUSSIA'S LARGEST DRONE ATTACK ON UKRAINE

Donald Tusk

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has pushed his country to legalize same-sex marriage. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

Critically, the court clarified that the ruling does not require member countries to allow same-sex marriages within their borders. It does, however, prevent members nations from discriminating against same-sex marriages when it comes to recognizing foreign marriages.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's pro-European coalition government's work on pushing through a bill legalizing same-sex unions has been held back by resistance from his conservative coalition partner.

Poland's deputy PM says it's 'hard to believe' Russia's airspace violation 'accidents' Video

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Poland's nationalist President Karol Nawrocki has also said he would veto "any bill that would undermine the constitutionally protected status of marriage."

Reuters contributed to this report.

Anders Hagstrom is a reporter with Fox News Digital covering national politics and major breaking news events. Send tips to Anders.Hagstrom@Fox.com, or on X: @Hagstrom_Anders.

Close modal

Continue