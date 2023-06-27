Expand / Collapse search
The European Union
Published

European Union to look into blocking sun's rays to combat climate change: Report

The European Union will study the technology, described as solar radiation modification

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
The European Union is set to look into blocking rays from the sun as a possible option to combat climate change, according to a report.

According to Bloomberg News, the European Union on Wednesday will announce a framework for assessing possible security implications of climate change, which includes a study regarding the possible dangers of re-engineering the atmosphere itself.

"These technologies introduce new risks to people and ecosystems, while they could also increase power imbalances between nations, spark conflicts and raises a myriad of ethical, legal, governance and political issues," a document obtained by Bloomberg states.

The technology, described as solar radiation modification, will be studied by the EU.

European Union flags

FILE PHOTO: European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, September 28, 2022.  (REUTERS/Yves Herman//File Photo)

"The EU will support international efforts to assess comprehensively the risks and uncertainties of climate interventions, including solar radiation modification," the document states.

Sun

IN SPACE - FEBRUARY 15: In a screen grab taken from a handout timelapse sequence provided by NASA / SDO, a solar spot in the center of the Sun is captured from which the first X-class flare was emitted in four years on February 14, 2011. ((Image by NASA/Solar Dynamics Observatory via Getty Images))

Among the options to combat climate change that will be looked at are stratospheric aerosol injection, which would increase the atmospheric concentration of particles in order to reduce the overall sunlight which will reach the Earth's surface.

European Commission building

A view of the Barlaymont European Commission building in Brussels, Belgium on June 21, 2023. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

According to Bloomberg, critics of the strategy say it moves attention away from reducing emissions and could have some unintended impacts, such as changing rain patterns.

