Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Charlie Kirk

European Parliament snubs request for Charlie Kirk minute of silence after assassination

Right-wing MEPs protest after vice-president cuts off Swedish lawmaker's attempted moment of silence

By Emma Bussey Fox News
close
'Charlie Kirk's legacy does not die,' Terry Schilling says Video

'Charlie Kirk's legacy does not die,' Terry Schilling says

American Principles Project's Terry Schilling remembers his friend on 'Fox & Friends First' and says Kirk's legacy will live on with young conservatives.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Members of the European Parliament dramatically refused a request to honor Charlie Kirk via a minute's silence in the chamber Thursday.

Kirk, 31, was tragically killed Wednesday as he addressed students at Utah Valley University, sending shock waves across the nation.

Kirk was known for mobilizing young conservatives and was appearing on college campuses with Turning Point USA. President Donald Trump called him "the best of America." 

Over in the E.U., Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the attack on Kirk when he was shot dead as "a deep wound for democracy."

SPORTS WORLD REACTS TO CHARLIE KIRK SHOOTING DEATH: 'PRAYERS FOR HIS FAMILY'

Charlie Kirk smiling while throwing MAGA hats

Charlie Kirk, founder of Turning Point USA, distributes MAGA hats to the public on May 1, 2025 during a TPUSA event in California.  (Michael Ho Wai Lee/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Swedish MEP Charlie Weimers, of the European Conservatives and Reformists group asked colleagues Thursday to pause proceedings in the house and to "declare that our right to freedom of speech cannot be extinguished." 

Weimer's wish was supported by members of Germany’s AfD and France’s Identity Liberties movement.

But European Parliament President Roberta Metsola denied the request and said procedural rules requiring tributes had to be formally submitted at the opening of a plenary session. 

LIVE UPDATES: MANHUNT FOR CHARLIE KIRK SHOOTER CONTINUES

European Parliament In Brussels

Flags from the 27 countries of the EU flies in the wind in front of the European Parliament on April 5, 2025 in Brussels, Belgium.  (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

Since that session had already taken place on Monday, Metsola noted a tribute could still be scheduled for October.

When Weimers went on to give up his remaining speaking time for a moment of silence, Vice-President Katarina Barley cut him off, sparking desk-banging protests from right-wing lawmakers in the chamber. 

"We have discussed this, and you know the president said no to a minute of silence," Barley said as centrist and left-leaning members clapped.

Outside the chamber, Hungarian Fidesz MEP András László accused Parliament of hypocrisy, pointing out it had previously honored George Floyd but refused Kirk. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Online, some lawmakers also posted,"I am Charlie" images, showing the slogan from the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack.

Metsola defended the decision as consistent with parliamentary procedure and offered condolences.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and young children — who were the bedrock of his life," she said.

Emma Bussey is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital. Before joining Fox, she worked at The Telegraph with the U.S. overnight team, across desks including foreign, politics, news, sport and culture. 

Close modal

Continue