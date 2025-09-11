European Parliament snubs request for Charlie Kirk minute of silence after assassination

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Members of the European Parliament dramatically refused a request to honor Charlie Kirk via a minute's silence in the chamber Thursday.

Kirk, 31, was tragically killed Wednesday as he addressed students at Utah Valley University, sending shock waves across the nation.

Kirk was known for mobilizing young conservatives and was appearing on college campuses with Turning Point USA. President Donald Trump called him "the best of America."

Over in the E.U., Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni described the attack on Kirk when he was shot dead as "a deep wound for democracy."

Swedish MEP Charlie Weimers, of the European Conservatives and Reformists group asked colleagues Thursday to pause proceedings in the house and to "declare that our right to freedom of speech cannot be extinguished."

Weimer's wish was supported by members of Germany’s AfD and France’s Identity Liberties movement.

But European Parliament President Roberta Metsola denied the request and said procedural rules requiring tributes had to be formally submitted at the opening of a plenary session.

Since that session had already taken place on Monday, Metsola noted a tribute could still be scheduled for October.

When Weimers went on to give up his remaining speaking time for a moment of silence, Vice-President Katarina Barley cut him off, sparking desk-banging protests from right-wing lawmakers in the chamber.

"We have discussed this, and you know the president said no to a minute of silence," Barley said as centrist and left-leaning members clapped.

Outside the chamber, Hungarian Fidesz MEP András László accused Parliament of hypocrisy, pointing out it had previously honored George Floyd but refused Kirk.

Online, some lawmakers also posted,"I am Charlie" images, showing the slogan from the 2015 Charlie Hebdo attack.

Metsola defended the decision as consistent with parliamentary procedure and offered condolences.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and young children — who were the bedrock of his life," she said.