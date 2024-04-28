Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

The European Union

EU requires cars come with tech that slows cars when speeding, UK opts out

Intelligent speed assistance will be required to be used in all vehicles in the European Union, by July

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner Fox News
Published
close
Were EV cars worth it for Hertz? Video

Were EV cars worth it for Hertz?

Fox News correspondent Madison Scarpino gives the latest on Hertz's sale of EV vehicles on 'Fox Report.'

All new cars and trucks sold within the European Union and Northern Ireland after July 6, 2024, will be mandated to have safety technology activated to let drivers know they are speeding by beeping, vibrating or even slowing the vehicle down, to prevent car crashes.

The United Kingdom has chosen not to require intelligent speed assistance (ISA) to be used on its roads, though the safety feature will still be installed on vehicles and drivers will have the option to activate the technology each day.

ISA technology uses a camera on the front of the vehicle that can read speed limit signs. The information from the signs, along with GPS mapping data in the vehicle’s software, help the car with knowing which speed limit is in place where the vehicle is traveling.

Once the driver breaks the speed limit, ISA will either beep or vibrate the speed limit to let the driver know they are speeding.

EUROPEAN UNION WILL BEGIN INVESTIGATION TO SEE IF CHINA IS DENYING ACCESS TO MEDICAL DEVICE MARKET

Speeedometer

The speedometer needle of a speedometer in a car.  (Photo by Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

If the driver does not slow down, the technology will then take over and reduce the speed of the vehicle to the posted speed limit.

The Telegraph reported that Ford and other manufacturers have been offering ISA as an option since 2015, and since 2022, all new cars in Europe have required ISA to be installed.

The European Transport Safety Council estimates that ISA will reduce collisions by 30% and deaths by 20%.

EU COMMISSION PRESIDENT URGES UNITY AS FINLAND CLOSES RUSSIAN BORDERS OVER MIGRATION SURGE

German Speed Limit Sign

Berlin: A sign on the side of the A 114 highway indicates the speed limit of 100 km/h and the symbol for the start of the highway.  (Photo by Soeren Stache/picture alliance via Getty Images)

According to the safety council’s website, the technology will also help drivers avoid speeding tickets.

Leeds University said in a study that the U.K. could see a 12% decline in injuries caused by vehicle crashes, with ISA in place.

The European Union moved to require vehicles to have ISA technology in 2018.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It estimated at the time that every year, 25,000 people died on the roads, adding it was up to the EU to take action to reduce the number of deaths.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.