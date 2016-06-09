Emirates Airline repays in full a $1B bond raised in 2011

The Middle East's biggest carrier, Emirates Airline, says it has repaid in full a $1 billion bond that had been raised five years ago.

The Dubai-based airline said in a statement Thursday that it had paid the bond on its maturity date of June 8 with its own cash resources. The company says it's also repaying another bond, raised in 2006, of 150 million Singapore dollars ($111 million) later this month.

Emirates says that by end of this month, the company will have repaid six bonds in the last five years totaling $2.84 billion.

The airline announced in May it had posted profits of $1.9 billion with revenues of $23.3 billion for the 2015-2016 fiscal year. Its hub at Dubai International Airport is the world's busiest for international passengers.