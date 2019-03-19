Dutch police make new arrest in deadly Utrecht tram shooting

Authorities in the Netherlands have arrested another person on suspicion of involvement in a tram shooting which left three people dead and others injured.

The man, only identified as a 40-year-old, was taken into custody as investigators continue to look into any alleged involvement in the attack, Dutch prosecutors said in a statement Tuesday.

NETHERLANDS TRAM SHOOTING SUSPECT CAPTURED, POLICE SAY

Two other suspects who were previously arrested — a 23-year-old and a 27-year-old — have been released from custody, while Gokmen Tanis, the 37-year-old Turkish suspect who was captured during a raid on Monday, remains in jail.

Tanis was accused of opening fire near 24 Oktoberplein junction in the Dutch city of Utrecht, located about 22 miles southeast of Amsterdam, on Monday morning.

The suspect was accused of rape in 2017 and was jailed in that case from August to September 2017 and then again from Jan. 4 this year because he refused to work with authorities investigating the case. He was released on March 1 after pledging to cooperate.

Tanis was also convicted in March of shoplifting and burglary in 2018. He was handed a prison sentence of four months for the burglary and a week for the shop theft, but has not served any time yet as the cases can still be appealed.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The attack prompted a citywide lockdown while the country's counter-terror office raised the threat level to maximum. Utrecht Mayor Jan van Zanen earlier called the shooting a "horrible and radical incident" and said his "thoughts are with" the victims and their loved ones.

"The most important thing at the moment is taking care of the wounded and investigating the circumstances of the incident," he said in a statement at the time. "We do not exclude anything, not even a terrorist attack."

Fox News' Katherine Lam and The Associated Press contributed to this report.