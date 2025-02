Israeli police say a suspected ramming attack Thursday injured at least 10 people, including at least one who is in serious condition, according to the TPS Israeli news agency.



The incident happened at a bus station in Karkur Junction on Route 65 in northern Israel. All of those wounded were evacuated to a nearby hospital, Fox News has learned.



HAMAS TO RELEASE BODIES OF 4 DEAD HOSTAGES, NETANYAHU SAYS

One person has been arrested on the scene, according to a statement made by Israeli police. Other reports suggest a suspect has been killed.

Graphic images show a man's body in the street next to the vehicle used in the incident and members of the Israeli security forces nearby in a cordoned-off area.

FUNERAL HELD FOR SHIRI BIBAS AND HER SONS AFTER THEIR REMAINS HANDED OVER BY HAMAS



CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

There is a heavy police presence in the area, as a search for other possible attackers is underway.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates. Fox News' Yael Kuriel and Thomas Ferraro contributed to this report.