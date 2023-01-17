Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom
Double-decker bus in England overturns with 70 passengers aboard, dozens treated as 'walking wounded': police

26 victims being treated as 'walking wounded' after bus overturns in Somerset, England

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
A double-decker bus carrying 70 passengers overturned in England during icy road conditions on Tuesday morning, leaving dozens injured in what authorities initially called a "major incident."

The crash happened around 6 a.m. local time on the A39 roadway located in southwest England near Cannington, Avon and Somerset Police Inspector Rebecca Wells-Cole told reporters at the scene.

"The incident was initially declared as a major incident due to the number of people involved and the resources required," the inspector said.

There were 70 workers and the bus driver on board at the time of the accident. The workers were heading to the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station, EDF Energy officials said. 

Emergency services work at the scene of a bus crash near Cannington, Britain, January 17, 2023. 

Police confirmed there were no fatalities and that 54 people had been treated at the scene.

Wells-Cole said 26 of the 54 were being treated as "walking wounded" at Southmead Hospital’s minor injury unit in Bristol.

Emergency services work at the scene of a bus crash near Cannington, Britain, January 17, 2023.

Authorities are working to remove the bus and debris from the roadway.

Police attend the scene of a bus crash near Cannington, Britain, January 17, 2023.

Drivers were urged to travel only when essential due to icy road conditions, which police said led to more than 100 reports or road-related incidents in a 5-hour period overnight.

Hinkley Point C is the site where two new nuclear reactors are being built – the first new nuclear power station being built in the U.K. in over 20 years, according to the BBC.