India
Published

Double-decker boat carrying children on vacation capsizes in India, leaving 22 dead

The boat capsized near the Poorappuzha River in Tanur, which is in the Kerala state's Malappuram district

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
A boat with more than 30 passengers capsized in southern India Sunday evening, leaving at least 22 people dead, officials said.

The deceased included children, who were on the double-decker boat for a school vacation, Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman told the Press Trust of India news agency via The Associated Press.

According to police officer Abdul Nazar, the boat capsized near the Poorappuzha River in Tanur, a coastal town in the Kerala state's Malappuram district. Rescue teams are expecting to recover more bodies as they pull it to shore.

As of early Monday morning, at least four people remain in critical condition.

A photo of the capsized boat in India's Kerala state

Rescuers and others gather after they pull ashore a tourist boat that capsized Sunday night in Malappuram, Kerala, India, early Monday, May 8, 2023.  (AP Photo/P.P. Afthab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed "condolences to the bereaved families" and announced compensation funds would be given to each victim's next of kin.

India’s National Disaster Response Force and the Indian Coast Guard personnel are both assisting in rescue work. They are also still searching for those who may be missing.

People in small boats searching for victims in water

Rescuers on a boat search a river after a tourist boat capsized Sunday night in Malappuram, Kerala, India, Monday, May 8, 2023. More than a dozen were killed.  (AP Photo/P.P. Afthab)

People on the shore watching rescuers

People watch rescuers on a boat search a river after a tourist boat capsized Sunday night in Malappuram, Kerala, India, Monday, May 8, 2023.  (AP Photo/P.P. Afthab)

It's unclear why the boat capsized, but Nazar said it could have been because of overcrowding. The official cause remains under investigation.

Caution tape in front of a capsized boat

People look at a tourist boat that capsized Sunday night in Malappuram, Kerala, India, Monday, May 8, 2023. More than a dozen were killed.  (AP Photo/P.P. Afthab)

The state's chief minister sent his condolences to the victims' families and said he will visit the area Monday, which has officially been declared a day of mourning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.