Denver Sheriff's Deputy Accused Of Helping Fugitive Escape

He was in the slammer facing charges for aggravated robbery and yet, somehow, Felix Trujillo slipped on a sheriff deputy’s jacket and walked out of the county jail a free man.

Police claim his daring escape happened with the help of a sheriff’s deputy, who allegedly lent Trujillo the uniform and then drove him from the Downtown Denver Detention Center, where the inmate was being held, to another town, according to The Denver Post.

Matthew Andrews, a two-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, is accused of assisting Sunday’s escape, a class-three felony. The 36-year-old was arrested Monday at Denver police headquarters.

Denver police are trying to determine what motive Andrews might have had for helping Trujillo escape.

Sheriff's officials said Andrews underwent a background check before he was hired.

The Post said it is the first time in recent memory that a Denver deputy was accused of aiding an escape.

"This is very, very rare," Denver Police spokesman Lt. Matt Murray told the Post. "This is from the most secure facility in the city. ... Without the deputy's help, he could not have gotten out."

According to the newspaper, Trujillo pleaded guilty to burglary after he and three others held up a home for a kilo of cocaine. He was awaiting sentencing.

Andrews told police he was being threatened by Trujillo.

