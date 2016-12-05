Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World
Published
Last Update January 2, 2017

Declassified documents show Pinochet directly ordered killing of Letelier in D.C.

By | Fox News
A Chilean national flag and pictures of former president Salvador Allende.

A Chilean national flag and pictures of former president Salvador Allende. (ap)

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) – Newly declassified U.S. intelligence documents reveal that Gen. Augusto Pinochet directly ordered the 1976 assassination of a Chilean diplomat in Washington, D.C.

Former Defense and Foreign Minister Orlando Letelier was killed in a car bomb, along with American Ronni Moffitt.

Letelier had been a top official under President Salvador Allende. After the Pinochet-led coup in 1973, Letelier was tortured and jailed. He later fled to the United States.

Former Chilean secret police chief Manuel Contreras was convicted in 2005 of Letelier's death.

Letelier's son, Sen. Juan Pablo Letelier, told reporters on Wednesday that he had received copies of the documents at the behest of President Michelle Bachelet.

More On This...

Bachelet received them from U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who was in Chile on Monday for an oceans conference.

Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter & Instagram