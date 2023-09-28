Expand / Collapse search
Europe

Deadly gunman attacks hospital and apartment in Rotterdam, 2 killed

Dutch authorities reported that fires broke out at both locations, adding further chaos to incident

Associated Press
Published
Two people were killed by a lone gunman who opened fire and started fires in a hospital and an apartment in the Dutch city of Rotterdam on Thursday, the city's police chief said.

The shooter, a 32-year-old student from Rotterdam, wore a bulletproof vest as he shot and killed a 39-year-old woman and seriously injured her 14-year-old daughter, Police Chief Fred Westerbeke said.

Europe Fox News graphic

Dutch police announced that two people died in shootings at a university hospital and home in Rotterdam.  (Fox News)

The shooter then went to the nearby Erasmus Medical Center where he shot and killed a 46-year-old man, a teacher at the academic hospital.

The suspect’s identity was not released.

No motive was announced