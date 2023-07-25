Expand / Collapse search
Texas shooter with 'long gun' opens fire at medical building injuring physician, patient

The suspect was shot by police but survived after opening fire at Methodist Family Health Center

By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
A gunman is in custody after shots were fired inside a medical building in Texas, leaving a physician and a patient injured on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The Cedar Hill Police Department said officers were dispatched about 12:15 p.m. for calls of an "active shooter" in the Methodist Family Health Center. When they arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound on the ground in front of the clinic.

Authorities said they observed a Black male with a long gun fleeing the scene in a black Chrysler vehicle.

Moments later, the suspect's vehicle was involved in a crash. 

Methodist Family Health Center exteriors

A suspect has been detained after a shooting Tuesday afternoon at a Cedar Hill medical building, police said. (Google Maps)

In a press conference, Cedar Hill Police Chief Ely Reyes said there were multiple officers on the scene who observed the crash. They observed the suspect with the long gun, and five officers "discharged their firearms at the suspect," police said.

Chief Reyes said that once shot, the suspect was removed from the vehicle and officers began life-saving measures until medics arrives. The suspect was transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center, where he was in stable but critical condition.

Suspect's crashed vehicle after the shooting

The suspect who opened fire at a medical building was then involved in a crash in the 700 block of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill, Texas, on Tuesday, July 25. (Fox 4)

The physical who was injured in the shooting was taken to an area hospital and said to be in stable condition.

A driver involved in the crash that followed the shooting was also taken to an area hospital with minor injures, police said.

Medical personnel at scene of crash following shooting at Methodist Family Health Center

Police respond to a car crash that followed the shooting at Methodist Family Health Center in Texas. (Fox 4)

Chief Reyes said that a criminal investigation will be conducted by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s office. 

Police also said that footage from multiple car and body-worn cameras will be used in the investigation. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative leave.

