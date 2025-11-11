Deadly explosions in India and Pakistan occur within 24 hours — at least 20 dead

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pair of deadly explosions in India and Pakistan have killed at least 20 people, marking a deadly 24-hours in both country's capital cities.

In India’s capital, New Delhi, a car exploded at a traffic signal near the historic Red Fort on Monday evening, killing eight people and injuring 20 others, according to police. The blast occurred near a metro station across from the 17th-century monument in the crowded old quarter of the city, Reuters reported. Officials said the car’s occupants were presumed dead and that nearby vehicles were damaged in the blast.

Authorities launched an investigation under India’s anti-terrorism law as forensic teams combed through debris. Security was tightened across several states.

Just hours later, a suicide bomber detonated explosives outside a district court in Islamabad, Pakistan, killing at least 12 people and wounding 27, officials said. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told reporters the attacker tried to enter the courthouse but detonated the device beside a police vehicle. The Guardian reported Tehreek-e-Taliban had claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Earlier that day, another suicide attack killed three people, and militants stormed a military school in the country’s northwest. No group has claimed responsibility for either attack.

The twin bombings come just months after the May 2025 ceasefire between India and Pakistan that the Trump administration helped broker. On May 10, President Donald Trump announced both sides had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" following the heaviest cross-border fighting in decades.

Pakistan publicly thanked the U.S. for its involvement, while Indian officials disputed Trump’s assertion that trade discussions played a role in reaching the agreement.

The ceasefire followed weeks of escalating clashes that brought the two countries to the brink of a wider conflict. Although the violence largely subsided after the deal, the arrangement has remained fragile. Indian officials have continued to lodge complaints over alleged violations along the border, according to Reuters.

