India

Deadly explosions in India and Pakistan occur within 24 hours — at least 20 dead

Bombs went off in New Delhi and Islamabad

Efrat Lachter By Efrat Lachter Fox News
India on alert after deadly Delhi blast Video

India on alert after deadly Delhi blast

Deadly blast near Delhi’s Red Fort kills 8, injures 20; police invoke anti-terror law as forensic teams comb the wreckage. (ANI via Reuters.)

A pair of deadly explosions in India and Pakistan have killed at least 20 people, marking a deadly 24-hours in both country's capital cities.

In India’s capital, New Delhi, a car exploded at a traffic signal near the historic Red Fort on Monday evening, killing eight people and injuring 20 others, according to police. The blast occurred near a metro station across from the 17th-century monument in the crowded old quarter of the city, Reuters reported. Officials said the car’s occupants were presumed dead and that nearby vehicles were damaged in the blast.

INSIDE THE WHITE HOUSE'S EFFORT TO PULL INDIA, PAKISTAN BACK FROM THE BRINK OF WAR

Forensic experts investigate car bombing in India.

Forensic experts investigate at the blast site following an explosion near the Red Fort in the old quarters of Delhi on Nov. 11, 2025. Indian crime scene investigators scoured on November 11 through the wreckage of a car that exploded hours earlier in the heart of the capital, killing at least eight people.  (Photo by Arun Sankara/AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities launched an investigation under India’s anti-terrorism law as forensic teams combed through debris. Security was tightened across several states.

Just hours later, a suicide bomber detonated explosives outside a district court in Islamabad, Pakistan, killing at least 12 people and wounding 27, officials said. Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi told reporters the attacker tried to enter the courthouse but detonated the device beside a police vehicle. The Guardian reported Tehreek-e-Taliban had claimed responsibility for the bombing.

Pakistani police inspect the aftermath of a car bomb.

Firefighters douse a car at the suicide blast site in Islamabad on Nov. 11, 2025. A suicide bombing outside district court buildings in a residential area of the Pakistani capital killed 12 people and wounded 27 on Nov. 11, the interior minister said.  (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier that day, another suicide attack killed three people, and militants stormed a military school in the country’s northwest. No group has claimed responsibility for either attack.

The twin bombings come just months after the May 2025 ceasefire between India and Pakistan that the Trump administration helped broker. On May 10, President Donald Trump announced both sides had agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" following the heaviest cross-border fighting in decades.

PAKISTAN AND TALIBAN AGREE TO 48-HOUR CEASEFIRE AFTER RENEWED FIGHTING KILLS DOZENS

Suicide bomb attack in Islamabad, Paksitan.

Security forces take measures at the scene where at least 12 people were killed, and several others injured in an explosion outside a court complex in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, on Nov. 11, 2025. The blast occurred in the parking area of the Judicial Complex. Security sources told Anadolu that the bodies of 12 victims have been taken to a local hospital, and 21 others were transferred for emergency treatment.  (Muhammed Semih Ugurlu/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Pakistan publicly thanked the U.S. for its involvement, while Indian officials disputed Trump’s assertion that trade discussions played a role in reaching the agreement.

Bomb leads several dead in New Delhi, India

Security officials near destroyed vehicles at the site of an explosion in New Delhi, India, on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025. At least eight people died and several were injured in an explosion near the historic Red Fort in India's capital New Delhi, one of the most crowded areas in the city.  (Prakash Singh/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The ceasefire followed weeks of escalating clashes that brought the two countries to the brink of a wider conflict. Although the violence largely subsided after the deal, the arrangement has remained fragile. Indian officials have continued to lodge complaints over alleged violations along the border, according to Reuters.

Reuters contributed to this story.

Efrat Lachter is an investigative reporter and war correspondent. Her work has taken her to 40 countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Iraq, Syria, Sudan and Afghanistan. She is a recipient of the 2024 Knight-Wallace Fellowship for Journalism. Lachter can be followed on X @efratlachter.

