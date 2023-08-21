Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Asia

Deadly exchange of fire at disputed Indo-Pakistani border in Kashmir raises tensions

Gunfire resulted in death of local resident working in Pakistan field

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Pakistan's military accused India's troops of opening fire Monday at their disputed border in the Himalayan region of Kashmir and killing one villager who was working in a field on the Pakistani-administered side.

In a statement, the Pakistani military accused Indian troops of "unprovoked firing" in violation of a ceasefire agreement. There was no immediate reaction from Indian officials.

SUSPENSION BRIDGE COLLAPSES, INJURING 32 IN INDONESIA, POLICE SAY

Fox News Asia graphic

Pakistan's military has accused Indian troops of killing one villager when they opened fire at the Kashmir border.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The ceasefire between Pakistan has largely been holding since 2021 when the two sides agreed to adhere to a 2003 accord that previously had been ignored, with civilian and troop deaths on both sides.

Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations. Since gaining independence from British rule in 1947, the two sides have fought two of their three wars over Kashmir, which is split between them but claimed by both in its entirety.