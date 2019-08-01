Deadly car crash in India that injured alleged rape victim being investigated for possible ties to politician: report

A car crash in India that killed two people and left a young woman in critical condition on Sunday has prompted an investigation into possible links to a ruling-party politician whom she has accused of rape, according to a report.

India’s Central Bureau of Investigation opened a probe Wednesday into conspiracy allegations and a potential link between Kuldeep Sengar, a lawmaker from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the crash, The Washington Post reported.

The 19-year-old woman, who has not been identified, accused Sengar of raping her in June 2017. She alleged that he threatened to kill her family if she told anyone. Sengar has denied the allegations.

Since then, the woman’s family has been beset by a series of tragedies. In April 2018, her father, who was incarcerated in a separate criminal case, died in prison after an assault by Sengar’s brother, Atul Sengar, and other men.

Less than a week later, Kuldeep Sengar was arrested and charged with a raping a minor. The BJP has ousted him from the party amid the allegations, BBC reported.

THREE IN INDIA ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH KIDNAPPING, RAPE AND BEHEADING OF 3-YEAR-OLD GIRL

The young woman was traveling on a highway with her attorney and family members when a truck hit their vehicle on Sunday. The family members, two women, were killed; the attorney was critically injured, and the 19-year-old was taken to a hospital.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The crash was initially being investigated as an accident but was handed over to the federal agency after the woman’s family members alleged foul play; the truck’s license plate had been blacked out, India NDTV reported.