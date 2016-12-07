Danish suspect in police shooting jailed for 4 weeks

A 26 year-old Danish man has been jailed for four weeks on suspicion of shooting a Danish policeman in the head outside a police station in suburban Copenhagen.

Prosecutor Morten Frederiksen said Wednesday the man also was suspected of stealing the gun from a shooting range that was then likely used to shoot the canine squad officer on Tuesday.

At the pre-trial hearing, the judge also ordered the suspect, who was not identified in line with Danish practice, to undergo a mental investigation. Four years ago, he was sentenced to eight months for threatening officers at the same police station with a fake gun.

He was arrested Tuesday hours after the shooting that briefly prompted security outside all Danish police stations to be stepped up.